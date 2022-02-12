FIL Ltd Boosts Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,193 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ozon were worth $19,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ozon in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ozon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ozon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ozon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ozon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ozon alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

OZON stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $67.85.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.