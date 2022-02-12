FIL Ltd Buys 5,564 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.53. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

