FIL Ltd Has $17 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 43.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,296,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 997,273 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $16,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,050,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,165,785,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,815,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

NOV stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

