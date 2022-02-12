FIL Ltd Lowers Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,573 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $22,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.04. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

