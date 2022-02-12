FIL Ltd Raises Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 860,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $25,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,937,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,906,000 after buying an additional 606,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,270,000 after buying an additional 187,444 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR opened at $30.37 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 159.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.