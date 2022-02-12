FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,049 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $18,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 72.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,605,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at $73,099,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,470,000. State Street Corp increased its position in FMC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

