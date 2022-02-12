Financial Analysis: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and APA (NASDAQ:APA)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and APA (NASDAQ:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. APA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy pays out -0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. APA pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. APA has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. APA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SM Energy and APA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 1 6 0 2.63 APA 0 7 10 1 2.67

SM Energy currently has a consensus price target of $42.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.45%. APA has a consensus price target of $35.03, indicating a potential upside of 2.61%. Given SM Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than APA.

Risk and Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 5.74, meaning that its stock price is 474% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 4.45, meaning that its stock price is 345% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of SM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -26.52% 5.19% 1.80% APA 8.91% -393.47% 7.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SM Energy and APA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.13 billion 4.02 -$764.61 million ($4.82) -7.73 APA $4.44 billion 2.80 -$4.86 billion $1.50 22.76

SM Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APA. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

APA beats SM Energy on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

