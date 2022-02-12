First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $70.37. 1,153,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,578. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Get First American Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAF. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First American Financial stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 126.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.