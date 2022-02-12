First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $70.37. 1,153,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,578. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First American Financial stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 126.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.
About First American Financial
First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First American Financial (FAF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.