First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $15.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $15.29 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $15.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $15.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $60.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $17.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $21.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $23.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $24.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $86.95 EPS.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.75.

FCNCA opened at $770.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $829.08 and its 200-day moving average is $836.98. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $720.52 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 321 shares of company stock valued at $244,011. Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

