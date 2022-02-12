First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.090-$2.190 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $58.81 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.02.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.