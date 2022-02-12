First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 70.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.