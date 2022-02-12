First Manhattan Co. Sells 1,155 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 721,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after buying an additional 270,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:SON opened at $56.06 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.