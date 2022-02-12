First Manhattan Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Uxin were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the third quarter valued at $28,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Uxin in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Uxin stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Uxin Limited has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter.

About Uxin

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

