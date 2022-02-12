First Manhattan Co. Trims Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,669,000 after buying an additional 189,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 34,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,949 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 24,375 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 52.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,034 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.