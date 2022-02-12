First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 89.1% in January

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the January 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $260,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $527,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

FEMS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,441. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.836 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.