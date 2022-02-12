First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Up 411.4% in January

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 411.4% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAG. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAG opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

