First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Down 73.2% in January

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the January 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 84.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GRID traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.07. The company had a trading volume of 100,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,944. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.52. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $107.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

