FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.
NYSE:FE traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,062,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $42.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstEnergy (FE)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.