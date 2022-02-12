FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,062,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

