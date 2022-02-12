Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.81.

Shares of FISV opened at $97.40 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.90.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10,589.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 139,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

