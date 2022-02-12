Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Up 492.3% in January

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 492.3% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 33.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFO opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

