Flamingo (FLM) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $76.95 million and $10.50 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044577 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.72 or 0.06878495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,141.26 or 0.99792232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049312 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

