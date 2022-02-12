FLO Price Hits $0.0418 on Top Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000483 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO's total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. FLO's official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO's official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

