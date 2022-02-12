Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $529.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.02. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

