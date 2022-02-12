Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 1,573.7% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FEDU opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Four Seasons Education has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

