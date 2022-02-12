Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 207,567 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,567 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $36,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Aflac by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

NYSE AFL opened at $65.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

