Franklin Resources Inc. Has $41.45 Million Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,138,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 471,338 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $41,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,751,000 after purchasing an additional 518,415 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,927 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,788,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after purchasing an additional 628,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,536,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 717,534 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

BTG stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

