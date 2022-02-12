Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,364 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $38,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,145,000 after purchasing an additional 208,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after buying an additional 2,417,572 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,148,000 after buying an additional 39,446 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,899,000 after buying an additional 299,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,729,000 after buying an additional 41,924 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of ELS opened at $77.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

