Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,174,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,664 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $33,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 60,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 181,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 210,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of EYPT opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

