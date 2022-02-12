Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.07)-$(0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $107-109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.57 million.Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.190 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,637,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,679. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRSH. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

