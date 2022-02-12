Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

