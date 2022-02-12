Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $107 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.53 million.Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.190 EPS.

Shares of FRSH traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.41. 4,637,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,835,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

