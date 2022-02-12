Function X Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.97 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Function X has a market cap of $245.89 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.18 or 0.99469174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00065199 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021307 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002410 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00019225 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00369236 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

