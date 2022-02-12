Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger Sells 136,530 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $2,479,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get Funko alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Funko by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,246,000 after purchasing an additional 43,056 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNKO. DA Davidson raised their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.