FY2021 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RRC. Truist Financial cut their price target on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

RRC opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

