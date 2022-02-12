FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Macquarie Group Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Macquarie Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macquarie Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MQBKY opened at $136.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.75. Macquarie Group has a 12-month low of $110.61 and a 12-month high of $157.02.

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.