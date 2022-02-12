Gaj Finance (GAJ) Achieves Market Cap of $89,888.03

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Gaj Finance has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $89,888.03 and $3,390.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.90 or 0.06861585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,770.11 or 1.00198449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00049351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006439 BTC.

About Gaj Finance

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

