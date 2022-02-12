Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 28.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Gartner by 396.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,728. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $288.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.18 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.80.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

