Gatechain Token Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Gatechain Token coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major exchanges. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gatechain Token Profile

GT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling Gatechain Token

