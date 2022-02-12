GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Up 214.1% in January

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 214.1% from the January 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GTCH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. 220,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,130. GBT Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

