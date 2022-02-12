General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Neutral Rating at Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Nomura Instinet currently has a $56.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,020,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in General Motors by 1,193.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after buying an additional 1,991,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

