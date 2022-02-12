General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Nomura Instinet currently has a $56.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

GM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.35.

GM stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 25.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 648,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,380,000 after acquiring an additional 133,480 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

