Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Genpact has increased its dividend by 43.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Genpact has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get Genpact alerts:

NYSE:G traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. 1,775,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,990. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. Genpact has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 3,776.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.