Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Genpact has increased its dividend by 43.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Genpact has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.
NYSE:G traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. 1,775,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,990. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. Genpact has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 3,776.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
G has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
