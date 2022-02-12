German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.70 Million

Brokerages predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce $61.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.50 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $53.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $252.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $262.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $266.63 million, with estimates ranging from $253.70 million to $278.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 36.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in German American Bancorp by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

