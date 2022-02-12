GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH Research PLC is based in DUBLIN. “

Separately, raised their target price on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. GH Research has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $30.43.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in GH Research in the second quarter worth $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the second quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the third quarter worth $559,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

