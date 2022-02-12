Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report $16.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.74 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $16.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $69.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.78 million to $70.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $67.84 million, with estimates ranging from $67.63 million to $68.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $15.73 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $522.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 78.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

