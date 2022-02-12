Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

