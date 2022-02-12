Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.
GLT traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 343,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,176. The stock has a market cap of $647.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.88. Glatfelter has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.
