GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,675 ($22.65) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.26) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.04) to GBX 1,700 ($22.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.12) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,619.40 ($21.90) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The company has a market capitalization of £81.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,623.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,520.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.92) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,632.59). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,437 shares of company stock worth $5,025,912.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

