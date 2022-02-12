GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,400 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.03) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.04) to GBX 1,700 ($22.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.12) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,619.40 ($21.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £81.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,623.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,520.83. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49).

In other news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.92) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,632.59). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,912.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

