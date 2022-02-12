GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Buys 8 Shares

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($22.00) per share, with a total value of £130.16 ($176.01).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Emma Walmsley bought 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($22.15) per share, for a total transaction of £114.66 ($155.05).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,619.40 ($21.90) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £81.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,623.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,520.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.12) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.03) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

